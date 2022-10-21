Everton manager Frank Lampard is of the opinion that Crystal Palace have several players who are capable of posing a threat to his side on Saturday when the Toffees take on Patrick Vieira’s men.

Lampard’s side have lost three straight games in a row after their 1-0 defeat against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Wednesday and are currently in 15th place in the league table.

Everton will host eleventh-place Crystal Palace, who have picked up seven points out of their last three fixtures, on Saturday.

The Toffees boss admitted that the Eagles have players who cause a threat to Everton’s defence and stressed that Crystal Palace’s attacking players are also very good in one-on-one situations.

Lampard is of the opinion that Vieira’s side are good at transition and believes that Everton must restrict Eagles players from becoming a threat by not giving them the necessary time and space near the Toffees goal.

“They have got a lot of threats in their team, especially in attacking areas that are visible when you watch them play”, Lampard said at a press conference.

“They can make something out of nothing.

“They are very good at transition.

“They can also build, and these players can one vs one give you a lot of problems.

“We felt that in the first half of the game at the end of the season when we gave them space and time.

“So the obvious thing is to concentrate on ourselves and restrict their threats to the top area of the pitch.”

Everton defeated Crystal Palace 3-2 to maintain their Premier League status last May, when these two teams last faced off at Goodison Park.