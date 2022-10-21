Simon Walton has insisted the fact that Leeds United are still relying on a core group of players that got them promoted three years ago is evidence of their below par recruitment in recent transfer windows.

Leeds decided to sell Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha in the summer and brought in more than half-a-dozen players to strengthen the squad.

But Jesse Marsch’s side are now sitting 16th in the league table following a run of seven Premier League games without a win and have lost their last three on the trot.

Andrea Radrizzani and Victor Orta have come under pressure for some questionable recruitment and Walton pointed out that Leeds are still relying on many of the players who got them promoted from the Championship.

He stressed that it has been clear for a while that certain areas of the squad needed strengthening and Leeds did not do a good job of it.

The former midfielder said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I think the fact that we are still having to rely on the same core crop of players year in and year out is a testament to that we haven’t strengthened in areas that really were crying out to be strengthened.

“It’s a whole array of errors that have happened but tonight [in the defeat at Leicester City], I don’t think you can blame the owners for team selection etc.

“We have been needing to strengthen in some areas and it has not been done.”

Leeds did miss out on their top attacking targets towards the end of the summer transfer window when Cody Gakpo and Bamba Dieng decided against moving to Elland Road.