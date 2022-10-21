Charlton Athletic boss Ben Garner has revealed that the Addicks have set their aim on hunting down the clubs above them in the League One table.

Garner’s side are on a four-match unbeaten run with a 3-0 win over Danny Cowley’s Portsmouth in their most recent fixture and are currently sitting in tenth place in the League One table.

Next, on Saturday, Charlton Athletic will lock horns with Shrewsbury Town, who are sitting two places above the Addicks with a game in hand.

The Charlton boss is of the view that Shrewsbury are a very organised team, set up with a low block and admits that Steve Cotterill’s side can be dangerous on the counter-attack.

Garner has revealed his side’s aim is to hunt down opponents sitting above them in the league table and believes that they have an opportunity to do so against Cotterill’s side on Saturday.

“We’ve spoken about hunting down the teams that are above us and we’ve got that opportunity against Shrewsbury”, Garner was quoted as saying by the South London Press.

“They have a really experienced manager in Steve and are in very good form.

“They are very, very well organised and set up with a deep defensive block which makes it hard for teams to go through them and they look to counter and give teams problems off that shape.”

The last time both sides met each other was in April, and Charlton came out victorious over Shrewsbury.