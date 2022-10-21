Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has admitted that he is worried about the situation of star attacker Dejan Kulusevski.

Kulusevski has been out with an issue regarding his thigh since the international break was over and play resumed at the start of the month.

The Swedish star has yet to make his comeback and no timeline has been established as to when he can be expected to return.

Conte is fearing that Kulusevski will be out until after the World Cup, revealing that the forward was on the path to recovery when suddenly he had a setback.

The Tottenham boss also highlighted that the medical department have to deal with injuries in a short period of time and having a player like Kulusevski out could cost his team points.

“Yeah”, Conte said in a press conference when asked if he fears Kulusevski will be out until after the World Cup.

“His recovery was going well and then one day the situation worsened.

“When this happens you have to restart.

“You need time, you need time.

“We have the medical department to face injury situations and they have to face it in a short period.

“If you are good to solve it in a quick way then it can mean points.”

Before his injury, Kulusevski had three assists and one goal to his name in seven Premier League appearances this season.