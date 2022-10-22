Fixture: Hearts vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to face Hearts at Tynecastle in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The Bhoys hold just a two point lead at the top of the table and will look to extend that by taking all three points away from Edinburgh.

Celtic won 2-1 on their last visit to Tynecastle, but lost 2-1 on the visit prior to that.

Hearts come into the game on a run of poor form, having failed to win in their last five games across all competitions, losing four.

Joe Hart slots into goal for Celtic this afternoon, while in defence Postecoglou picks a four of Anthony Ralston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Moritz Jenz and Alexandro Bernabei.

In midfield, Celtic field Aaron Mooy, Matt O’Riley and Reo Hatate, while James Forrest and Daizen Maeda support Georgios Giakoumakis.

If Postecoglou needs to shake things up then he has options on the bench to call for, including Liel Abada and Greg Taylor.

Celtic continue to be without several key players, including Carl Starfelt, Stephen Welsh, Jota and Callum McGregor.

Celtic Team vs Hearts

Hart, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Bernabei, Mooy, O’Riley, Hatate, Forrest, Maeda, Giakoumakis

Substitutes: Siegrist, Taylor, Furuhashi, Haksabanovic, Abada, McCarthy, Ideguchi, Abildgaard, Juranovic