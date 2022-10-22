Everton manager Frank Lampard has admitted that James Tarkowski and Conor Coady have been special to see in their attitude and application, and feels they have given themselves a chance of heading to the World Cup.

Both defenders made the move to Everton during the summer transfer window and have quickly established themselves as regulars under Lampard.

Tarkowski and Coady started on Saturday in Everton’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, with England boss Gareth Southgate watching on from the stands.

Lampard admits he has been left hugely impressed by the pair and the attitude and application they have brought to the club.

The Toffees boss feels that in how they performed against Crystal Palace they have presented a strong case to Southgate for inclusion in the World Cup squad.

“I can only speak from what I find having the two lads in the club. To be honest they have absolutely revolutionised the dressing room I can say that”, Lampard said on the BBC’s Match of the Day.

“Off the pitch their attitude, their training, their application has been really special to see.

“Their performances on the pitch have taken us forward and they work well together.

“Gareth will know what he can get from them and that’s pure professionalism, quality and a real desire.

“They have given themselves a case today with how they have played in front of Gareth”, the Everton manager added.

Everton have moved up to eleventh place on the back of their win, which was their third victory in the Premier League this season.