Fixture: Rangers vs Livingston

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Livingston to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The Gers boss saw his side edge out Dundee to advance in the Scottish League Cup earlier this week, but Van Bronckhorst was left unhappy with the performance.

He will be looking for better this afternoon as Rangers bid to make sure they keep picking up wins in their hunt to reclaim the Scottish Premiership title.

Rangers won the last meeting between the two teams at Ibrox, but only by a 1-0 scoreline.

Van Bronckhorst picks Allan McGregor in goal this afternoon, while in defence he plays James Tavernier, Leon King, Ben Davies and Borna Barisic.

Midfield sees Rangers field John Lundstram, Steven Davis and Malik Tillman, while Ryan Kent and Scott Arfield support Antonio Colak.

If Van Bronckhorst needs to make changes then he has options to call for from the bench, including Kemar Roofe and Fashion Sakala.

Rangers Team vs Livingston

McGregor, Tavernier, King, Davies, Barisic, Lundstram, Davis, Tillman, Arfield, Kent, Colak

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Yilmaz, Matondo, Sands, Morelos, Wright, Roofe, McCann, Sakala