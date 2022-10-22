Fixture: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Liverpool have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against strugglers Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this afternoon, with no Thiago Alcantara or Darwin Nunez in the matchday squad.

The Reds have now picked up six points from their last two league games and will want another three-point haul to take away from the City Ground today.

The last time the two clubs met in league action was 1999, at the City Ground, in a game which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Liverpool have not managed to yet win away from home in the Premier League this season, something they will be keen to change this afternoon.

Alisson is in goal for Liverpool today, while James Milner and Andrew Robertson line up as full-backs. Central defence sees Virgil van Dijk partnered by Joe Gomez.

In midfield, Jurgen Klopp selects Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, while Fabio Carvalho and Mohamed Salah support Roberto Firmino.

If Klopp wants to change things he can look to his bench, where his options include Jordan Henderson and Kostas Tsimikas.

Liverpool Team vs Nottingham Forest

Alisson, Milner, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Kelleher, Adrian, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Clark, Bajcetic, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold