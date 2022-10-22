Stoke City boss Alex Neil believes that there has been no team in the Championship whose performance can be called outstanding so far, with Blackburn Rovers’ form representing where the teams are.

The Potters, who are currently placed 16th in the Championship table, are just five points adrift of a playoff spot and eight points off an automatic promotion place.

Ahead of their 16th match of the campaign against Coventry City, Neil took time to highlight the fact that consistency has been a key issue for teams in the Championship so far, with the shape of the table being in his view highly unusual.

While stressing his point the former Sunderland manager cited the example of Blackburn, who occupy second in the table in spite of losing seven of the 16 games they have played.

Replying to a question on whether consistency might become an issue in determining the fate of the league Neil said at a press conference: “It could, potentially.

“If you look at the season last year, Fulham were the outstanding team. I don’t think there’s an outstanding team so far.

“I think any team that has lost seven games already and is still at the top of the division is a representation of where teams are at the moment.

“You can win a couple of games and go up eight, nine, 10 spots in the league which is highly unusual at this stage.

“Normally after 12, 13, 14 games, the league starts to take shape.

“I still don’t think it’s taken shape at the moment if I’m honest.

“There’s a lot to happen.”

Stoke were beaten at home by Rotherham United on their last outing and will be looking to return to winning ways against Coventry City this afternoon.