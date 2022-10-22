Forest Green Rovers boss Ian Burchnall believes that this afternoon’s opponents Portsmouth have real quality going forward and can prove to be a huge threat.

The newly-promoted League One side will have a job on their hands when they take on Danny Cowley’s side at the New Lawn.

Portsmouth under Cowley have been using the 4-4-2 formation with Dane Scarlett and Colby Bishop playing up front and Josh Koroma being used down the wing.

Burchnall feels that Portsmouth, with as many as three goal-getters in the starting line-up could pose a huge threat moving forward.

The Forest Green manager though reminded his players about their 1-0 win against Bolton earlier in the month, telling them to stage a repeat of that performance yet again.

“They’ve got quality – Colby Bishop, Dane Scarlett, Josh Koroma, there’s real quality within the team that they’ve got especially going forward”, Burchnall said at a press conference.

“They’re a huge threat, we know that, and they’ll come with a big following.

“But we have to stick to our job, we did that against Bolton.

“We played what I thought was a very, very strong team in Bolton and we performed really well so we have to focus on doing that again.”

Portsmouth have dropped down to fifth in the league table following a series of disappointing results and will be looking for their first win in their last four league matches this afternoon.