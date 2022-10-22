Steve McMahon has stressed how essential it is for Liverpool to make sure they do not lose too much ground on the top four ahead of the World Cup break.

Liverpool’s up and down season continued on Saturday as they lost 1-0 away at strugglers Nottingham Forest, undoing some of the good work of back to back wins over Manchester City and West Ham United.

The Reds have already lost more league games than in the whole of last season and sit five points behind fourth placed Chelsea.

Already there are worries about what a continuation of their inconsistent form might mean and McMahon is concerned.

McMahon is sure that the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal will continue to win games, while Liverpool will suffer more injuries as the campaign unfolds.

He stressed how vital it is that Liverpool remain within striking distance of a top four spot when the World Cup break kicks in next month.

“Every point that you drop is crucial because we’re trying to hang on to the coattails and every mistake is getting punished. It makes it harder for the next game”, McMahon said after the Forest loss on LFC TV.

“Man City will continue to win games, Arsenal will continue to win games. It’s going to get even harder.

“Who is to say we can’t shake off the injuries because we’re going to get more injuries as the season goes on, that is for sure.

“We’ve got to be in a position when we come back from the World Cup that we can strike for the top four.

“If we find ourselves six, nine points adrift of the Champions League positions, then we are really are going to find it difficult.”

Liverpool were gunning for every trophy on offer this season, but if their inconsistent form continues may not even have Champions League football on the menu for next term.