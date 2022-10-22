Everton winger Dwight McNeil has hailed team-mate Alex Iwobi for his assist after he grabbed his first goal at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Frank Lampard’s side thrashed Crystal Palace 3-0 to return to winning ways in the Premier League, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anthony Gordon and McNeil striking.

McNeil was set up by Iwobi, whose intelligent backheel put him in position to convert from close range and register his first Goodison Park goal.

✅ 3 Points

✅ First home goal

✅ Amazing atmosphere

What a Saturday 🙌🏾 Oh, and some assist @alexiwobi 😮‍💨🔥

UTFT 💙 pic.twitter.com/wlLFeSo82i — Dwight McNeil (@dwightmcneil) October 22, 2022

The summer arrival is delighted and took to social media to thank Iwobi and hail the win.

He complied a tick-list of three points, his first home goal and an amazing atmosphere, while adding: “some assist Alex Iwobi.”

Everton will now be looking to kick on ahead of the World Cup break and put themselves in a position to strike up the Premier League table in the new year.

Next up for the Toffees is a trip to the capital to play Fulham, before they then welcome Leicester City to Goodison Park.

The games keep coming thick and fast, with back to back clashes against Bournemouth, in the Premier League and the EFL Cup, taking Everton up to the World Cup break.