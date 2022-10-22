Fixture: Middlesbrough Under-21s vs Leeds United Under-21s

Competition: Premier League 2 Division 2

Kick-off: 11:00 UK time

Leeds United Under-21s boss Michael Skubala has selected his side and substitutes to go into this morning’s game with Middlesbrough Under-21s.

The Premier League 2 Division 2 fixture will take place at Middlesbrough’s Rockliffe Park and Skubala will be looking to see an impressive performance from his men.

He picks a strong team and is able to call upon a number of highly rated talents as he aims to pick up a win this morning.

Kristoffer Klaesson is between the sticks for Leeds today, while Cody Drameh, a player with senior team experience, is also handed a start.

Darko Gyabi, a summer arrival from Manchester City, starts, while Sonny Perkins, who has been in red hot form, also plays.

Italy international Willy Gnonto is given a start and will be looking to catch Jesse Marsch’s eye with his performance as he pushes for first team action.

Leeds Under-21s lost their last outing, in the EFL Trophy, at Bolton Wanderers.

Leeds United Under-21s Team vs Middlesbrough Under-21s

Klaesson, Drameh, Moore, Spencer, Debayo, Gyabi, Allen, McCalmont, Joseph, Perkins, Gnonto

Substitutes: Christy, McGurk, Snowdon, Miller, Dean