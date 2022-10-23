Richard Keys has hit out at the football being served up by Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur and feels he is being held to a different standard than Jose Mourinho was.

There has been growing criticism in some quarters about Tottenham’s style of play under Conte.

Spurs slipped to a 2-1 defeat at home against Newcastle United on Sunday, meaning they have now suffered back to back losses in the Premier League.

Former Sky Sports anchor Keys thinks that the football that Conte is serving up in north London is rubbish and believes if it was Mourinho in his place he would be being hammered.

He noted, tongue in cheek, that many consider Conte to know his tactics.

Keys wrote on Twitter: “I’ve said it before – if Mourinho was serving this rubbish up at Spurs he’d be hammered.

“Conte is apparently a ‘tactical genius’.”

Tottenham had 52 per cent possession against Newcastle, but both sides had the same number of shots on target with five.

Conte shuffled the pack with four substitutions during the game, bringing on Ivan Perisic, Lucas Moura, Ben Davies and Matt Doherty.

Spurs now have to switch to focusing on the Champions League with Sporting Lisbon due to visit this week.