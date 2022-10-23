Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega believes Antonio Conte’s days at the club are numbered if he continues with his current tactics.

A 2-1 defeat at home against Newcastle United on Sunday condemned Tottenham to back to back defeats in the Premier League.

While they continue to sit in third place, there are growing rumbles of discontent about the tactics employed by Conte and former Spurs star Vega is not a fan, dubbing them “clueless”.

He feels that if the Italian does not make changes to the way he is looking for Spurs to play then his days in the dugout will be soon coming to an end.

The former Tottenham star wrote on Twitter: “Correction: If it goes like this Conte’s days are “numbered “with these clueless tactics!

“Very disappointing.”

Tottenham have another three Premier League games left to play before the World Cup break kicks in, with a visit to Bournemouth and home games against Liverpool and Leeds United.

They also have cup action in what is a busy period, with Champions League clashes against Sporting Lisbon and Marseille, along with an EFL Cup tie at Nottingham Forest.