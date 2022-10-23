Crystal Palace are looking at their options to reinforce at right-back due to the costs that would be involved in signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Eagles were keen on Manchester United man Wan-Bissaka in the summer transfer window, but no deal happened and he stayed at Old Trafford.

Wan-Bissaka has managed just four minutes of football for the Red Devils so far this term and could be on the move in the new year.

It may not be to Crystal Palace though as the Manchester United defender would be a costly acquisition.

As such, it is suggested that Patrick Vieira’s men are looking at their options as they try to strengthen at right-back.

Wan-Bissaka made 46 appearances for Palace before moving to Manchester United.

He has since enjoyed over 120 outings for the Red Devils, but has struggled to live up to expectations and is out of favour under Erik ten Hag.

Crystal Palace have just five more Premier League games to tackle before the January transfer window opens, due to the World Cup break this winter.