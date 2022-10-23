Former Leeds United defender Matt Kilgallon believes that the odds are on the side of Jesse Marsch being sacked soon.

The pressure has grown on Marsch following a 3-2 loss at home against Fulham which has left Leeds sitting inside the Premier League relegation zone.

Some fans believes that Marsch should be sacked to allow Leeds to bring in a new boss ahead of the mid-season World Cup break.

Kilgallon is of the view that the Premier League is such that a run of games without a win is now bad news for any manager at any club.

Marsch has not led Leeds to a win in their last eight games, losing four on the spin, and Kilgallon thinks that there must be a 70 per cent chance he will be sacked.

“It’s three or four games in this Premier League [that if you lose you are in trouble]”, he said on BBC Radio Leeds post match.

“If Chelsea go and lose three games on the bounce, people are going ‘[Graham] Potter’s not good enough, get rid of him’.

“That is how harsh it is.

“Eight games, now you start going there is probably a 70 per cent chance he will be sacked.”

It has been claimed that so far Leeds have not changed their stance on Marsch and are continuing to back him, but it remains to be seen if he will be in charge of the Whites at Anfield next weekend.