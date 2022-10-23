Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has insisted that patience is needed and he has communicated that message to the club, following a damaging home loss against Newcastle United.

Questions are increasingly being asked about Tottenham’s style under the Italian and they slipped to back to back defeats in the Premier League when losing 2-1 at home to Newcastle on Sunday.

Conte is clear that he has been open with the board about the need for further transfer windows to reshape the squad and stressed that patience is needed.

He has already set his sights on the January transfer window and is keen to try to guide Tottenham through to the World Cup break in a good place.

“We knew the situation because I spoke to the club and I said we need to go step by step with patience”, Conte told his post match press conference.

“We need two or three transfer markets.

“We’ll try to get to November in the best possible way. For some players, this was the seventh game in a row.”

The Italian tactician is concerned about picking up more injuries as he feels Spurs do not have enough squad depth.

“My only worry in this moment is that we try to keep the fingers crossed and to not have injuries.

“We’re not a team with a depth to face so much competition with the league and the Champions League”, he added.

Tottenham now have to switch their focus away from the Premier League and towards the Champions League, with Sporting Lisbon due to visit later this week.