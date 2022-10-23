Former Leeds United defender Matt Kilgallon believes that Jesse Marsch showed signs he is feeling the pressure as Whites boss after Sunday’s home defeat at the hands of Fulham.

Leeds were looking to return to winning ways in front of the faithful at Elland Road, but newly promoted Fulham proved too good and took all three Premier League points.

Marco Silva’s men built on their comfortable win over Aston Villa in midweek by winning 3-2 in Yorkshire, with Leeds only managing to give the scoreline a better look by scoring in stoppage time.

The pressure is now red hot on Marsch, whose side have not won since August and have lost their last four on the bounce, and Kilgallon admits he looked a tired man post match.

He admits he is now not sure whether Leeds can afford to stick with the American up to the World Cup break.

“He did didn’t he? I thought that [that he looked very tired], I thought that yes”, Kilgallon said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“Football is crazy isn’t it? He might go to Anfield and win, and it looks better.

“Does he keep the job until the World Cup?

“Four games, can you wait that long?”

Marsch will now look to rally his troops ahead of next weekend’s visit to play Liverpool at Anfield, a ground the Whites lost 6-0 at last season.