Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Newcastle United have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur in north London today.

Eddie Howe’s side suffered a 5-1 drubbing on their last visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but arrive now looking a solid unit and on a run of good form.

Newcastle beat Everton 1-0 in midweek league action and have not been beaten since the end of August, when they lost at Liverpool.

Howe is without winger Allan Saint-Maximin today, as he is continuing to recover from a hamstring problem.

Nick Pope is between the sticks for Newcastle, while at the back Howe picks Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Dan Burn.

In midfield, Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes slot in, while also selected are Joelinton and Joe Willock. Miguel Almiron will look to support Callum Wilson.

Howe can look to his bench if changes are needed, with his options including Chris Wood and Jonjo Shelvey.

Newcastle United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

Substitutes: Karius, Lascelles, Shelvey, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Wood, Fraser, Murphy