Leeds United are continuing to back Jesse Marsch as manager, despite the Whites slipping inside the Premier League’s relegation zone, according to The Athletic.

The Yorkshire giants were beaten 3-2 at Elland Road by a newly promoted Fulham side on Sunday afternoon to slip into the bottom three.

The result also means it is now eight games in the Premier League since Leeds last managed to win and they have lost their last four matches on the bounce.

Marsch has also appeared to be unsure about his best team, chopping and changing between last week’s loss at Leicester City and Sunday’s defeat to Fulham.

It has been suggested that Leeds could sack the American.

However, they are continuing to back Marsch and their stance is that he will remain as manager.

Marsch will lead Leeds into their next Premier League match, which comes at Anfield against Liverpool.

The Whites have not won on the road since the final day of last season, at Brentford, a result which kept them in the Premier League.