Matt Kilgallon believes there is no chance of Leeds United appointing Mauricio Pochettino if they sack Jesse Marsch.

Marsch is under big pressure at Elland Road after Leeds’ winless streak stretched to eight games with a home loss at the hands of Fulham.

Some Leeds fans feel that the American may not survive much longer and thoughts are increasingly turning towards who the Whites could bring in to replace him.

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Pochettino is without a club and was recently linked with the post at Aston Villa, who sacked Steven Gerrard.

Ex-Leeds star Kilgallon believes that he is an unrealistic target for the Whites though, not least due to the salary demands he would make, even if he would be a great appointment.

“No chance. Right fit, yes, for Leeds he’d be outstanding”, Kilgallon said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“But he’s on £15m, £20m, a year.

“These top coaches, they are not on £3m a year, they are on high, high money.

“That’s why you can’t touch them.”

Pochettino was most recently in charge of Paris Saint-Germain, but departed the French side in July and it remains to be seen what his next job in management will be.