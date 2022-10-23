Former Leeds United star Matt Kilgallon believes the Whites could be struggling simply because a number of their players at not up to Premier League standard.

The growing crisis at Elland Road took a turn for the worse on Sunday when newly promoted Fulham went to the ground and won 3-2.

Leeds were second best for most of the match and only grabbed their second goal in stoppage time as their winless run stretched to eight games.

Jesse Marsch’s men have now slipped inside the relegation zone and have the same number of points as strugglers Nottingham Forest.

Former Whites defender Kilgallon thinks the cold hard truth might just be that a number of Leeds’ players are not up to Premier League standard.

He also bemoaned the club not strengthening in positions fans were crying out for.

“I don’t think some of the players are good enough for the Premier League. That could be the truth of it”, Kilgallon admitted post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“It’s a hard place to play as well, Elland Road.

“You just look at some of the players and you think ooah.

“Leeds have been conceding goals and they’ve changed round the centre-halves. I’d like to see [Pascal] Struijk at centre-half, but we can’t do that because there is no left-back.

“They should have bought a left-back and a striker.

“When they won two everyone was saying we don’t need a striker now. No, we did, we definitely did.”

Next up for Leeds, who have lost their last four league games on the spin, is a visit to take on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at Anfield.