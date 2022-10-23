Former top flight striker Clinton Morrison feels that Newcastle United are getting their reward for buying into Eddie Howe’s vision, after they moved into the Premier League’s top four.

The Magpies grabbed a well-deserved 2-1 win away at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday thanks to goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron in the first half.

Spurs pulled one back in the second half when Harry Kane struck, but Newcastle stood firm and are leaving north London with all three points.

The result has pushed Newcastle up into the top four, ahead of Chelsea on goal difference.

The Magpies have lost just once in the league this season and Morrison thinks that the players have all bought into what Howe wants, something which is seeing them reap the rewards.

“Newcastle have been excellent, they go into the top four, Champions League football. It’s brilliant”, Morrison said post match on BBC Radio 5 live.

“The players buy in to what Eddie Howe is doing and they’re getting results.

“It’s been a very bad week for Tottenham but a brilliant week for Newcastle and they thoroughly deserve this victory.”

Newcastle have not been beaten since the end of August and have another three Premier League games before the World Cup break, with clashes against Aston Villa, Southampton and Chelsea on the horizon.