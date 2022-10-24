Aston Villa have announced the appointment of Unai Emery and confirmed the date he will start work at the club.

The Premier League outfit have triggered the release clause in Emery’s contract at Spanish La Liga side Villarreal and he has been happy to take up the challenge at Villa Park.

Aston Villa have confirmed that Emery is their new manager, replacing Steven Gerrard, who was recently sacked after a poor run of results.

It has also been confirmed that Emery will start work as the Aston Villa manager on 1st November; as such he will not be in charge for the visit to Newcastle United at the weekend.

The Villa Park outfit said in a statement: “Aston Villa is delighted to announce the appointment of Unai Emery as the club’s new Head Coach.”

And they added: “Unai will take over from November 1st after his work permit formalities are completed.”

Emery was approached by Newcastle United last season, but rejected the chance to take over at St James’ Park, and he will avoid an early encounter with the Magpies.

The Spaniard has had a prior spell in the Premier League, in charge of Arsenal, and will now sink his teeth into unfinished business in England as he looks to enjoy success at Aston Villa.