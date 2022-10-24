Aston Villa’s chase of Villarreal coach Unai Emery has now entered key hours, it has been claimed in Spain.

The Premier League side are looking for a new manager after sacking Steven Gerrard and have zeroed in on former Arsenal boss Emery.

Newcastle United tried to bring Emery back to the Premier League last year, but failed and he chose to stay at Villarreal.

Now Aston Villa are in for him and Villarreal believe he is seriously considering their proposal.

The Lions are prepared to trigger a release clause in Emery’s contract, according to Spanish daily AS journalist Javi Mata.

It is claimed that Aston Villa’s pursuit of Emery has now entered key hours; it remains to be seen if that means Emery will take a decisive call on his future soon.

The ball appears to be firmly in Emery’s court over whether he now wants to leave Villarreal to take charge of Aston Villa.

He currently has the Spanish side sitting in seventh place in La Liga and just four points off a top four spot.

Emery would be leaving Villarreal, a side also in European competition, to take over an Aston Villa outfit in 14th in the Premier League.