Anthony Gordon admits that the Everton squad are buzzing to have striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin back fit and firing, with the Toffees star making the game easier for his team-mates.

Everton have had to make do without Calvert-Lewin for much of the season so far, but he started and scored on Saturday as the Toffees powered past Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

The striker has now been involved in Everton’s last four league games and Gordon admits the squad are delighted to have him back and available.

Gordon is clear that having Calvert-Lewin up top makes the whole game easier for Everton.

“We’re so happy to have him back”, Toffees winger Gordon told Everton TV.

“He makes the game so much easier for us.

“He created his goal from himself, really, out of nowhere.

“He’s a massive player for us and we’re buzzing to have him back.”

Everton will be hoping that Calvert-Lewin can stay fit in the coming weeks as they tackle games against Fulham, Leicester City, and Bournemouth twice before the World Cup break.