Former Leeds United star Matt Kilgallon is baffled by the situation of Italy international Willy Gnonto at Elland Road.

Whites director of football Victor Orta suffered disappointment on transfer deadline day in the summer as he flew to the Netherlands only to then fly back alone, with Cody Gakpo snubbing a move.

He then put a deal in place for Marseille striker Bamba Dieng, but the player did not want to join Leeds.

At the last minute, Leeds did a deal with FC Zurich to sign attacker Gnonto, a senior Italy international.

He has yet to play for Leeds’ first team though, despite their struggles, and has been an unused substitute in three Premier League games, getting game time with the Under-21s.

Kilgallon admits he is baffled by how Leeds can be leaving a senior Italy international out.

“He’s playing for Italy but can’t even get on the bench”, the former Leeds man said on BBC Radio Leeds after the loss to Fulham.

“It’s like ‘eh, what’s he doing wrong?'”

It remains to be seen if Leeds boss Jesse Marsch might turn to Gnonto this coming weekend, when the Whites are due to be in Premier League action against Liverpool.