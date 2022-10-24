Former Republic of Ireland manager Brian Kerr is keen for the Southampton owners to show confidence in Ralph Hasenhuttl and continue to back him.

Southampton were in wretched form from the start of September until early October, losing four times in a row.

The Saints have bounced back though and have gone unbeaten in three games, including a draw against table-toppers Arsenal at the weekend.

Kerr believes that the run before the World Cup will be very important for Hasenhuttl, but nonetheless hopes that the Southampton manager receives the owners’ assurance and backing.

The former Ireland boss explained his view is because Hasenhuttel gets his team playing with a daring style and despite setbacks, always guides Southampton to mid-table safety, which is enough for Kerr.

Speaking on Off The Ball, Kerr said: “I think the last few games before they go the World Cup will very important for him but I think the three results he’s just had will be very important for him and the supporters and I hope the board stick with him and back him.

“He’s always had an adventurous style in the way the team have played and obviously I think he speaks very well after the games irrespective of the result.

“Over the years, he’s had a couple of those big hammerings, they’ve had a couple of significant scorelines against them, they’ve had at least one 9-0 against them.

“He’s come back from those situations and regrouped and got the team back into winning form where they get enough points to stay steady in mid-table.

“I think that’s good enough for Southampton.”

After facing Crystal Palace this weekend, Southampton take on high-flying Newcastle United and after that, in their last match before the World Cup, last season’s runners-up Liverpool.

Hasenhuttl will be hoping Southampton’s winless streak is preserved until the World Cup and he is not under pressure going into it.