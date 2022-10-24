Former Leeds United defender Matt Kilgallon has raised the prospect that Jesse Marsch is getting a level of backing that Marcelo Bielsa did not because he is the same nationality as part owners the 49ers.

Marsch has presided over a dire run of form for Leeds this season, despite being backed to bring in the players he wanted in the summer, and the Whites are inside the Premier League relegation zone.

Leeds sacked club legend Bielsa in February this year after four losses on the spin to make way for Marsch and the American managed to keep the Whites up.

Marsch has now also suffered four defeats in a row and Leeds have not won since August, but the club are backing him to carry on.

Kilgallon stressed Marsch is being backed more than Bielsa was and asked the question of whether that is because he is an American and part owners the 49ers are also American.

“Eight games is a lot really. Listen, we’re not going round saying everyone should be sacked, sack him, sack him”, the former White said on BBC Radio Leeds after the Fulham loss.

“But it’s there for everyone to see that he’s actually had more games than most managers would have.

“Even Bielsa didn’t get as many as this.

“Is this sort of because of the American link that is there and they want to back him like that? I don’t know.”

Marsch’s win percentage at Leeds is just 29 per cent.