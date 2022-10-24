Former top flight winger Pat Nevin thinks that Leeds United are now noticeably suffering from having a weak defence.

Leeds are now inside the relegation zone in the Premier League with eleven games on the board and were beaten 3-2 at home by Fulham on Sunday.

The pressure is growing on American boss Jesse Marsch, but Leeds are sticking with him and refusing to make a change.

Nevin is a fan of the open way Leeds play, but thinks that they have a defence which is not up to Premier League standard and they are being found out.

The former top flight star thinks that the defensive weakness is now noticeable.

He said on Off The Ball: “Maybe the thing about luck is that if you’re not structured that well at the back, you can only get lucky for so long.

“There are a couple of weaknesses in that backline where in the Premier League you just get done.

“It’s kind of getting noticeable now that Leeds are getting done a bit too often.

“Even though I do like them as a team, the backline is where you build it from.”

Leeds’ defence is likely to get an examination this coming weekend when they head to Anfield to play Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side in the Premier League.

The Reds have scored 17 times in just six league games at Anfield this term.