Simon Jordan has admitted that he would have expected Leeds United to have pushed on in financial terms since their return to the Premier League and is surprised they have not.

Manager Jesse Marsch continues to be under the cosh given Leeds’ run of disappointing results and it remains to be seen if he can inspire a radical turnaround in his side’s fortunes.

The Whites lost their fourth match in a row at the weekend as they remain winless in eight league games after recently promoted Fulham were the better side and picked up three points at Elland Road.

Jordan believes that the Whites should have kicked on financially after returning to the Premier League following a 16-season long hiatus in 2020.

The 55-year-old noted that Leeds recently lost some of their most influential players and are struggling in part due to Patrick Bamford’s injury-enforced absences from the starting line-up, as well as the absence of another recognisable option at centre-forward.

Jordan added that if the recent trend of securing only two points out of 24 available is not reversed then it will be curtains for Marsch.

“This is an enormous football club that was out of the Premier League unbelievably for 17 years. What is surprising is that they haven’t kicked on”, Jordan said on talkSPORT.

“They haven’t pushed on in financial terms.

“I’m not suggesting that they should do, it’s their money and they can spend it how they want to, but I would have anticipated that Leeds would have pushed on.

“They lost some of significant players.

“Bamford has become a bit of a bit-part player because of his injury and when he is fit, he makes a big difference to them.

“But I don’t think Leeds’ results are sometimes reflective of their performances.

“But if you look at the results over the last four or five games, if this continues much longer, he’s gone. He will be gone.”

Leeds are presently situated in the relegation zone after eleven games played in the Premier League so far this campaign.