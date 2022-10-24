Villarreal believe that Unai Emery is seriously considering becoming Aston Villa’s new manager and are keen to find out his intentions soon.

Aston Villa recently showed the door to Steven Gerrard and got an instant reaction from the players as Brentford were thrashed 4-0 at Villa Park on Sunday.

The Lions had already carried out work on who could replace Gerrard before they sacked him and are now advancing with their process.

Villarreal coach Emery is one of their options and they could trigger his release clause to take him from La Liga, rendering the Yellow Submarine powerless.

According to Spanish daily AS, Villarreal are aware of Aston Villa’s interest in their coach.

Villarreal believe that Emery is seriously considering heading to Villa Park to take over the Lions.

They are keen to know his intentions soon and are hoping that he will commit himself to the club.

Newcastle tried to tempt Emery back to the Premier League last year, but the Spaniard snubbed the Magpies and agreed to stay on at Villarreal.

Emery managed Arsenal until being sacked in November 2019.