West Brom could make an announcement on their new manager as soon as later today, according to Birmingham Live, with Carlos Corberan expected to be appointed.

The Baggies showed Steve Bruce the door recently following a series of poor performances and results, and have been mulling who they want in charge.

It appears they have settled on former Huddersfield Town boss Corberan, who has already held advanced talks with West Brom.

And the Championship side could make an announcement as soon as today, confirming the new boss.

West Brom will be aware of the need to give the new manager a good chunk of time on the training pitch before next weekend’s game.

The Baggies are due to play host to Sheffield United on Saturday.

The new man in charge will take over a side sitting second bottom of the Championship table and with just two league wins to their name all season.

Both Millwall and Bristol City have beaten West Brom in their last two games and the Baggies have not won at the Hawthorns since 20th August.