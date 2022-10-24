Crystal Palace loan star Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is certain that if he keeps developing, he will be able to get into the Eagles team in the future.

Rak-Sakyi was part of Patrick Vieira’s pre-season squad this summer after his impressive last season with Crystal Palace Under-21s in the Premier League 2, where the winger scored 18 goals in 25 outings for the team.

The 20-year-old signed a season-long loan deal with Charlton Athletic this summer and has already been called upon 12 times, scoring three goals, while laying out two assists to his name so far.

Rak-Sakyi praised Eagles boss Vieira for his excellent management abilities and revealed that the French tactician let young players train with the senior squad to let them know that they have an opportunity to get into his plans.

The winger admitted that Crystal Palace have a lot of excellent players playing in his position and stressed that he takes their advice to improve his game.

Rak-Sakyi also emphasised that he wants to continue his development and is certain that with hard work he will be able to break into the Crystal Palace squad in the future.

“They’ve got a lot of great attacking players. Wilf [Zaha], Jordan [Ayew], [Eberechi] Eze and [Michael] Olise”, Rak-Sakyi was quoted as saying by the South London Press.

“Those are players in my position that I really look up to.

“Hopefully, if I just take their advice and keep working hard, I could be there one day.

“Patrick is a great manager. We always train with the first team.

“He gets the young lads to train with the first team so you know there’s an opportunity there.

“If you just keep working hard and performing, you know the chances will come.”

On Saturday, the 20-year-old scored the winning goal for Charlton Athletic’s 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town and ended his eight-match goal drought.