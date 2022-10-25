Besiktas have reservations about signing Dele Alli from Everton on a permanent basis and will wait until the end of the season to make a decision.

The 26-year-old is currently out on loan in Turkey with Besiktas, where he has managed to feature in six of the eleven games his team have played so far in the league.

Injuries have hindered his chances of featuring more for Valerien Ismael’s side.

Alli was replaced in the 53rd minute of Besiktas’ 2-1 loss against Hatayspor on Monday.

The Black Eagles have been disappointed with Alli’s recent performances, according to Turkish broadcaster A Spor, and they are undecided about signing him permanently.

They are likely to wait until the end of the season before deciding if they want to sign Alli permanently.

Besiktas would have to pay €6m to Everton if they confirm the signing of Alli in January though the fee will go up to €8m if they wait until the summer.

Alli is yet to play the full 90 minutes for the Turkish side so far this season and headed to the Super Lig in the hopes of putting his career back on track.