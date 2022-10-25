Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has revealed his desire to play abroad again at some point in the future, though he is in no rush to quit north London.

The 28-year-old is currently enjoying a productive spell at Tottenham under Antonio Conte and has featured in each of the 12 league games his team have played so far.

Conte has trusted Dier for Tottenham’s Champions League games as well, with the player being successfully used at the heart of the three-man defence.

The England international came through the youth ranks at Sporting Lisbon and though he is happy at Tottenham, he wants to play abroad again in the future.

Dier admits that he would like to sample a different type of football, which means a move away.

“I think I’ll play abroad again at some point in the future but there’s no rush on that”, Dier said in an interview with The Times.

“I’d really enjoy experiencing a different type of football again.”

Dier joined Tottenham from Sporting Lisbon and the they remain the only two clubs he has played his football for.

It remains to be seen whether Dier has a preference over which country and league he would like to move to if he departs Tottenham.