Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk believes that the return of Junior Firpo will be good for him as it will keep him on his toes constantly, reminding him that he could lose his spot if he does not play well.

Struijk has slotted in at left-back for Leeds this season, but with Firpo fit, Jesse Marsch could decide to make a change in that position.

Firpo clocked 32 minutes against Aston Villa earlier this season and managed 82 minutes in the loss at Leicester City.

The former Netherlands Under-21 international though is welcoming the additional competition that Firpo brings and feels that it will bring out the best in him.

“Does his return change anything about my situation?” Struijk was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“For now, it does create extra pressure, because if I don’t play well I lose my spot.

“I do think it’s good for me because it also keeps me on my toes. I don’t know who will play and I don’t know what the coach wants.”

The former Ajax man insists that he will always be available to play at centre-back if that is what Marsch wants.

“My aim, of course, is to give him no choice but to pick me.

“Should the choice not ultimately fall on me, I can always play at center-back.”

The six feet three-inch defender has so far featured in ten of Leeds’s eleven league games, though he has been unable to prevent them from dropping down to the relegation zone.