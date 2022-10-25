Manchester United are thought to be keeping a close eye on developments in the market in South America as they step up their search for a talented striker.

Red Devils’ manager Erik ten Hag has leaned towards either of Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford in the centre-forward position so far this campaign.

Neither has proved to be prolific and Rashford is in the final year of his current contract with the Mancunians, who have the option of an additional year.

The Red Devils are thought to be keeping an eye on the transfer market in South America as they look to add a talented forward to their ranks, according to Sky Deutschland.

Club talisman Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be out of favour with Ten Hag at present as the Portugal captain has played fewer than 350 minutes of football in the Premier League.

With Ronaldo’s contract also expiring the next summer, though the option of a further year exists, the Old Trafford side will soon be on the hunt for a new centre-forward.

Martial has also missed 13 games in all competitions so far this season due to a variety of injury issues such as trouble with his hamstring, Achilles tendon and back.

Though it is not considered the highest priority position in January, the centre-forward position will be one that the Red Devils expect to reinforce sooner rather than later.