Everton starlet Kyle John has insisted that his aims for this season are making his senior debut and getting some minutes under his belt at that level, after signing a contract extension with the Toffees.

John’s previous contract with Everton expired next summer, but he has now signed a deal that keeps him at the club for a year after that.

The Everton academy star has been at the club since the age of six and has featured on the bench multiple times for the first team, including twice this month, but has yet to make the leap into the senior side.

John is keeping his confidence in Everton boss Frank Lampard bringing young players through, and has revealed that his goal this season is to finally take the pitch for the first team and earn some minutes with them.

Speaking to evertontv after signing his contract, John said: “With Frank Lampard as the manager, he likes to bring young players through, and I like the way he plays.

“I’ve been here for a long time and Everton means everything to me.

“It is like home.

“I’m committed to giving everything I can to give back to the club.

“This season, I’d like to make my First-Team debut and get some minutes.

“That’s my goal.”

John is thankful to first team right-back Seamus Coleman for all the knowledge he has shared with him to help his development going forward.

“There’s no-one better to learn from”, John added.

“His advice and support have been top-notch over the years.

“He speaks to me about things like positioning, awareness and how to calm myself down in certain situations.

“The belief he’s given to me through positive comments has also meant a lot.

“I can’t thank him enough.”

While he is itching to make his first team debut, John has eight appearances for the Everton Under-21s this season, with two assists so far.