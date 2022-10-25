Portsmouth defender Sean Raggett is expecting another battle when Pompey lock horns with Oxford United at Fratton Park this evening.

Danny Cowley’s side ended a run of four games without a win when they beat Forest Green Rovers at the weekend thanks to a first-half goal from Raggett.

Raggett is one of two survivors of the 2020 side that lost the League One playoff semi-finals on penalties to the U’s.

Aware that this fixture carries with it an edge, Raggett expects a battle once more when Karl Robinson’s side pay Fratton Park a visit.

The U’s are presently placed 19th in the League One table but if recent history is any indication, Raggett believes that they will relish the opportunity to take on Pompey.

Raggett further noted that while the fixture has been topsy-turvy during his time at Fratton Park, Cowley’s side will be looking to secure another win at the expense of the U’s.

“They always seem quite lively, I enjoy them. I like there to be a bit of an edge to some games”, Raggett told The News.

“They have some good players, some lively characters like us, and we’ve had some really good battles over the years.

“There have been some real ups and downs against Oxford in my time at Pompey, so I’m looking for another up on Tuesday night.

“I don’t know what it is, there always seems to be a bit of an edge to it.

“We will relish it – and I’m sure they will too.”

Portsmouth are currently placed fifth in the League One table after a promising start that saw them unbeaten in the first nine games of their league campaign.