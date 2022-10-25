Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has stated that getting to the round of 16 of the Champions League is very important for the club and their supporters.

Spurs lead their Champions League group with seven points from four games and need three more to qualify for the knockout stage of the competition.

On Wednesday, Conte’s side will entertain Sporting Lisbon, against whom Tottenham suffered a 2-0 defeat back in September in their second group fixture of the Champions League.

Conte emphasised that it is important for the team to advance to the Champions League knockout round for the sake of the fans and everyone else at the club.

The Spurs manager referred to the Champions League as the most significant competition in Europe and emphasised that Tottenham want to advance to the next round in order to demonstrate that they deserve it.

“It is important for everybody”, Conte said at a press conference.

“It is important for the club, for the fans, for everybody.

“We are talking about a big, big competition.

“The most important in Europe and for this reason everybody has great desire, great will to go to the next round and especially because we want to show we deserve it.”

Conte’s side are on a two-match winless run and they will be motivated to get back to winning ways against Sporting Lisbon.