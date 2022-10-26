Fixture: Napoli vs Rangers

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has selected his starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Italian giants Napoli in the Champions League this evening.

The Gers have struggled badly in the Champions League this season, losing all four of their group games, but could still finish third and secure Europa League football in the new year.

The Ibrox outfit will need to better Ajax’s result against Liverpool tonight and then beat Ajax next week, in order to finish third. They could still qualify if they match Ajax’s result, but would need a heavy win over the Dutch.

Napoli are in superb form at present and beat Rangers 3-0 in the earlier group stage game between the two teams.

This evening, Rangers have Allan McGregor in goal, while in defence Van Bronckhorst selects James Tavernier, Ben Davies, James Sands, Leon King and Ridvan Yilmaz.

In midfield, Rangers go with John Lundstram and Malik Tillman, while Scott Wright and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.

If Van Bronckhorst needs to shuffle his pack in southern Italy then he has options to choose from, including Antonio Colak and Fashio Sakala.

Rangers Team vs Napoli

McGregor, Tavernier, Davies, Sands, King, Yilmaz, Lundstram, Tillman, Wright, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, McCrorie, Colak, Davies, Matondo, Sakala, Barisic, Arfield, Devine, Lowry, Allan