Seamus Coleman is of the view that everyone at Everton has embraced Frank Lampard’s ideas and stressed that the Toffees boss is adored by supporters.

Former Chelsea manager Lampard took charge of Everton last season in January and guided them to Premier League safety with a game to go.

This season, Everton are sitting in 12th place in the Premier League table with 13 points from 12 matches, with optimism growing over what Lampard is building.

Lampard’s side have bounced back to winning ways after defeating Crystal Palace at the weekend following three straight defeats.

Coleman emphasised that the Everton faithful have completely embraced the Toffees manager and expressed his immense appreciation for the standards he has set since taking over at Goodison Park.

The 34-year-old revealed that the Everton boss pushes everyone to be a better player and understands perfectly when he needs to be tough with his squad.

“There’s massive respect from me towards him”, Coleman told Everton’s matchday programme.

“Not just for the player he was, but how he’s come in here, how he’s took to Evertonians and the Football Club, and the standards he sets.

“You can’t pull the wool over Evertonians’ eyes.

“He’s really bought into this football club and they’ve took to him, too.

“He was a top player, and he wants to be a top, top manager.

“He wants us to be better and every day he’s onto us about where we can improve.

“He knows when the right times are to be a bit tougher on us, too.

“He’s loving being Everton manager, and Evertonians are loving having him.

Everton will travel to Craven Cottage to take on Marco Silva’s Fulham on Saturday and will be hoping to come away with a positive result.