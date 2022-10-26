Sunderland attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard wants the Black Cats to build up a head of steam to gain some momentum ahead of the World Cup break in November, but knows it will be difficult.

The Black Cats are yet to win two games back-to-back in the Championship so far in the current campaign and have to play four more games before the World Cup.

Pritchard is one of the players who has led the line for Tony Mowbray’s side in the absence of regular centre-forwards Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms through injury.

The 29-year-old believes that Sunderland will have a fight on their hands to get anything from the visit to Luton Town on Saturday, with the Hatters looking to recover from a 4-0 loss at Watford last weekend.

Pointing to the remaining four fixtures before the World Cup, Pritchard forewarned that it will be a testing period that needs the fans to stay onside, while adding that they need to get some results during that time.

Pritchard wants the Black Cats to make a proper fist of it and draw out some good feelings that they could take into the second half of the campaign.

“We’ve got to be ready for what’s coming”, Pritchard said on SAFC Unfiltered when asked about their next fixture away to Luton Town.

“The boys are going to have to roll up their sleeves up, I’m going to have to roll up my sleeves at the weekend and it’s going to be a dogfight.

“We’ve got four games left until the break.

“The fans have to stick with us, it’s going to be difficult.

“If we can get some results and stay in and around that table, get to the break and get the boys back then we can have a good go.”

Sunderland are presently placed 14th in the Championship table, four points behind Luton Town and a further two points behind Millwall, who currently occupy the last playoff spot.