Fixture: Ajax vs Liverpool

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has picked his starting eleven and substitutes for this evening’s Champions League meeting with Ajax in the Netherlands.

The Reds were beaten by Nottingham Forest at the weekend to raise further worries over their inconsistent form this season and will want to get back on track tonight.

Liverpool are close to qualifying for the last 16, but if they lose at Ajax then they will need a point against Napoli next week to be sure of finishing in the top two.

Ajax thrashed RKC Waalwijk 4-1 at the weekend to prepare for their meeting with Liverpool, but were beaten 4-2 by Napoli on their last Champions League outing.

The Reds have Alisson in goal, while at the back Klopp picks Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson.

Midfield sees Liverpool deploy Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Harvey Elliott, while Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino support Darwin Nunez.

Klopp has options to make changes if needed at any point tonight, including James Milner and Curtis Jones.

Liverpool Team vs Ajax

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Elliott, Fabinho, Salah, Nunez, Firmino

Substitutes: Kelleher, Adrian, Konate, Milner, Jones, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Phillips