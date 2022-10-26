Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has insisted that the level of opponents his side are facing in the Champions League is “immense” after they slipped to another defeat, losing at Napoli.

Napoli eased past Rangers 3-0, going 2-0 up by just the 16th minute and then adding a third ten minutes from time to end any thoughts of an unlikely Gers comeback.

Rangers have lost all their five group stage games and conceded a huge 19 goals in the process, sitting bottom of the group.

Van Bronckhorst is of the view that his side had their moments in the match and paid for letting in two quick goals, but believes that Rangers are coming up against monsters of opponents in terms of the level they are having to deal with.

“You have to start well in an environment like the one we faced today. The two goals we conceded in the first 15 minutes, we are two against one in the centre against one striker.

“For us to give those goals, it’s too easy”, the Dutch boss explained post match.

“The reaction we showed afterwards was very positive. We had a big moment to score just before half-time.

“In the second half, we showed character, we were well organised and tried to push for the goal.

“We created some big moments, but if you don’t take those moments in these kinds of games it is difficult to win.

“You can’t imagine the opponents we are facing.

“We think about our performances of course, but we have to be realistic.

“The level we are facing in this group is immense.”

Van Bronckhorst’s side will end their group stage campaign next week when they welcome Ajax to Ibrox.

Rangers can still mathematically finish in third place, if they can beat Ajax by a five-goal margin, something which would hand them a spot in the Europa League.