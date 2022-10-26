Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Sporting Lisbon

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League this evening.

The north London side know that if they beat Sporting Lisbon today then they will be guaranteed a spot in the last 16 with a game to spare.

They will have to turn their recent form around though as they have lost back to back Premier League games, going down against Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Antonio Conte must still make do without Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison, with both sidelined.

This evening, Hugo Lloris is between the sticks for Tottenham, while at the back Conte selects a three of Cristian Romero, Ben Davies and Eric Dier. Matt Doherty and Ivan Perisic are the wing-backs.

In midfield, the Tottenham manager selects Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur, while Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

Conte has options at his disposal if he needs to shake things up, including Bryan Gil and Oliver Skipp.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Sporting Lisbon

Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic, Lucas, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Forster, Skipp, Sanchez, Gil, Emerson, Sessegnon, Spence, Tanganga, Sarr, Lenglet, Bissouma, White