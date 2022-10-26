Sunderland youngster Trai Hume has hailed the Black Cats’ fan base as incredible and feels that the Championship is of a high standard.

Last season, in the winter transfer window, the 20-year-old right-back joined Sunderland from Northern Irish outfit Linfield and featured in three games for the Black Cats.

This season, Hume has made a total of four appearances for Sunderland and at the weekend made his first start of the season against Burnley in the absence of Lyndon Gooch.

Hume admitted that he has been able to settle into life at the Stadium of Light very well due to the help of his team-mates and pointed out that the squad consisting of several young players at his age helped him as well.

The 20-year-old is of the view that the Championship and League One have high standards and emphasised that Sunderland have a brilliant fanbase.

“I’ve settled in very well”, Hume told the Sunderland Echo.

“It’s obviously different moving away from home and moving to a different country.

“It’s getting used to it and the lads have been brilliant with me so it’s been easy.

“It’s not as if you are coming into a group that is a lot older and you’re not going to get along with them.

“You are getting along with a lot of players who are all around the same age.

“The fan base is incredible here and it’s a big difference with the standard in the league, the standard of players in the Championship and even League One is much higher.”

Tony Mowbray’s side will take on Luton Town on Saturday, and the right-back will be hoping to impress Mowbray in the absence of Gooch to lock down his spot in the first-team.