Derby County manager Paul Warne has taken his hat off to the Rams’ next opponents in Bristol Rovers, with particular emphasis on their recent uptick in form, which he feels is of promotion standard.

Joey Barton’s side are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions, which includes a pair of wins that allowed them to qualify for the next stage of the EFL Trophy.

The Gas also managed to hold table-topping Plymouth Argyle and promotion-chasing Sheffield Wednesday to draws in their last two outings in the league.

Warne stressed that Barton’s side are a hardworking outfit without any recognisable superstars, who did not let the Owls get into their stride at Hillsborough on Wednesday.

According to Warne, the Gas’ record of three wins and three draws in their last six League One fixtures is bettered only by Plymouth and Ipswich Town.

Warne considers Bristol Rovers’ current form to be promotion-worthy and knows the Rams will have their work cut out for them at Pride Park against the visitors.

“They were really good against Sheffield Wednesday. No out-and-out superstars, they were just a really hardworking team”, Warne told RamsTV ahead of the clash with Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

“They stopped Sheffield Wednesday on numerous occasions and made it difficult for what are one hell of a home side.

“I think they are in the best form in the league apart from the top two – won three, drawn three from the last six which is promotion form and their last two games have been Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday so they come in to this with a real buzz of confidence.”

Bristol Rovers are currently placed 14th in the League One table, with 20 points collected from 16 league games.